Stonewall Columbus apologizes for 2017 Black Pride 4 arrests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Stonewall Columbus is apologizing to four people who were arrested while protesting at the 2017 Pride Parade.

The organization made the following statement Wednesday:

Stonewall Columbus was founded in 1981. Our goal then was to fight for tolerance, acceptance, and basic human rights for our LGBTQ+ community. Since then, our community has grown, evolved, and achieved some hard-fought victories. As an organization, we stand on the shoulders of those before us. We remember our institutional history and those who have worked hard for our community as we build our future. And that includes the times in our past when we, as individuals and as an organization, failed to live up to our own goals. One of those times was in June 2017. In the aftermath of the protests during that year’s Pride parade, Stonewall failed to show up in the way that the community expected and in the way that Wriply Bennet, Kendall Denton, Ashley Braxton, and DeAndre Antonio Miles-Hercules (collectively known as the Black Pride 4) deserved. We apologize to each of these individuals for the harm and trauma they experienced from Stonewall Columbus not being there to support them. We apologize to the broader LGBTQ+ community for not being the voice of our community when we needed to be. We unequivocally condemn the police actions and policies that harmed the Black Pride 4 and members of our LGBTQ+ community. We also recognize that the events surrounding Pride 2017 were not isolated. Rather, they were a symptom of a much larger systemic issue of excluding and under-serving the most marginalized in our community, especially people of color and the trans community. Unable to change the past, we accept accountability for not always living up to our duty and obligation to support and protect the most vulnerable among our LGBTQ+ community. Moving forward, our enduring commitment is to serve those most in need through new programming and advocacy. Over the past two years, Stonewall Columbus has taken concrete steps to live out these commitments. This includes broadening our Board of Trustees to better reflect our community, hiring a new Executive Director whose values of diversity and inclusivity continue to reshape our organization to the core, completing a “100 Days of Listening” initiative, and creating a committee to organize the first Trans Pride March in Columbus. But the work of becoming a more inclusive and culturally humble organization does not end here. Moving forward, we will continue providing cultural humility training for our board and staff, we will enhance our outreach strategy to bring services and resources to under-served communities, and we will launch new initiatives to recognize, engage, and elevate the most marginalized voices in our community. We look forward to sharing more of our progress in future updates and welcome the community’s continued input as we discover new ways of working together so that all of us can thrive. Sincerely, AJ Casey, Executive Directorand the Stonewall Columbus Board of Trustees

The protest

A group of protesters blocked the path of the 2017 Pride Parade in downtown Columbus in hopes of holding a 7-minute moment of silence for slain Minnesota man Philando Castile. They said it was also “an effort to raise awareness about the violence against and erasure of black and brown queer and trans people, in particular the lack of space for black and brown people at pride festivals.”

The arrests

Four of those protesters, Kendall Denton, Ashley Braxton, Wriply Bennett, and Deandre Miles were arrested following a confrontation with police. They would come to be known as the Black Pride 4.

Denton was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest for “hindering and preventing the movement of persons on a public street” by “blocking West Broad Street in front of City Hall, blocking Pride Parade participants and officers from continuing” and “refusing to move” to comply with officers’ orders, according to a complaint filed with the Franklin County Municipal Court. The complaint also states that Denton grabbed an officer’s bike and pulled it away after being informed he was under arrest. The complaint also alleges Denton continued to resist arrest after another officer attempted to place Denton on the ground after an officer used mace and told him to put his hands behind his back. Denton was reportedly screaming “black lives matter” during his arrest.

Ashley Braxton was charged with failure to comply, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. According to the complaint, Braxton “failed to comply with a lawful order of a police officer” after the officer ordered her to move out of the street when she was part of a human chain blocking the parade route. The complaint also says Braxton pulled away from an officer, causing them both to fall to the ground as the officer was trying to place Braxton under arrest. The officer’s left knee joint was injured in the fall.

Micah Jones was charged with failure to comply, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for blocking the street and refusing to leave the street when officers ordered the protesters to leave. According to a complaint filed, the same officer injured in the complaint against Braxton was injured when Jones pulled away while an officer attempted to place him under arrest.

Deandre Miles was accused of jumping on an officer’s back and attempting to disarm her while the officer was arresting another protester. Miles was arrested for aggravated robbery, resisting arrest, failure to comply and disorderly conduct.

Supporters of the Black Pride Four described the arrests as being accosted by aggressive CPD officers within a minute of leaving the curb and being assaulted with bikes, pepper spray and sheer force.

Denton, Braxton and Miles were found guilty of six of eight misdemeanor charges and sentenced to community service and probation.

Miles was originally charged with a felony, but later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to probation and community service.

The initial response of Stonewall Columbus

A week after the arrests, the coordinator of the Pride Festival, Lori Gum, stepped down, citing a lack of impactful statement on the incident from Stonewall Columbus.

“I think that trust has been damaged permanently with this community,” said Gum. “Pride started as a protest, so to say that somehow this protest does not belong in Pride is absurd. It is absolutely absurd.”

She said the statement Stonewall Columbus made in the days after the arrests were too little, too late.

“I saw nothing. I just had no choice, but to say I cannot be apart of this anymore of this just absolutely abdication of leadership at the highest level,” said Gum. “Stonewall started as a protest against police harassment and for us to not understand that is just really stunning to me at our executive and board level.”

The following was the response of Stonewall Columbus at the time:

The following is a statement from Dr. Tom McCartney, Chair, Stonewall Columbus Board of Trustees: Stonewall Columbus has stood for equality, acceptance and basic human rights for the LGBTQ community since 1981. We treasure our rich legacy, unwavering commitment to equality and the reality that today Columbus is recognized as one of the most LGBTQ friendly cities in the nation. All members of our Board were and are deeply concerned by the arrests and charges filed against protestors at this year’s Pride parade. We take very seriously allegations that anyone has suffered an injustice because of their sexual orientation, gender identity or race. As an inclusive organization enriched by the diversity of those we represent, we know that all of us are diminished when one of us is excluded. We have requested a formal review by the Columbus Police and the Franklin County Sheriff about what occurred during the protests, subsequent arrests and detention. We are and will simultaneously initiate conversations with community partners, Columbus Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff. We also are aware that our LGBTQ community needs to recognize and address injustices, such as racism, transphobia and classism. We heard this demand and Now is the time for constructive dialogue that results in real change. Last Saturday, those who marched in Pride were gay, straight, Trans, cisgender, people of color, refugees, immigrants, and people of all faiths, ages, professions, families and children. Members of our Board are initiating honest, respectful conversations with people throughout the community. Expect to hear concrete ideas resulting from these conversations as we move forward. Finally, we also want to honor and thank the entire staff of Stonewall Columbus for the great work they do everyday and most especially during Pride Weekend. They are truly devoted and selfless advocates for the people we serve. Together, we will secure equality for everyone.

The police response

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the protesters did not have a permit to block the street. Officers intervened and four people were arrested.

Dozens of cell phones captured the incident on camera.

“When we have individuals trying to film us doing our job, we’re fine with that. It’s not going to stop us from doing our and, sometimes, it doesn’t look pretty, but it’s effective,” said Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Rich Weiner. “In this case, they were infringing on the rights of the people who obtained the proper permits to have their parade.”

Rising tensions between central Ohio LGBTQIA groups

In July of 2017, a month after the arrests, dozens of protesters stormed into a community meeting put on by Stonewall Columbus.

The group organized by Black Queer & Intersectional Collective held a demonstration outside of the Northland Performing Arts Center before interrupting the meeting.

“They’ve shown multiple times by ignoring meetings, kind of standing us up honestly that they don’t really take this issue seriously and we’re there to try to see if they’ll take it seriously,” said Black Queer & Intersectional co-founder Ariana Steele.

Protesters called for the resignation of Stonewall Columbus Executive Director Karla Rothan. At the time she said she would not resign.

“I don’t think that any of us thought that the pain that is in this community was as deep as it is and as real as it is, and, it is very, very deep and it’s very sad for me, said Rothan.

Protestors said LGBTQ people of color were brutalized by police at Columbus’ Pride Parade. They wanted Stonewall to contact prosecutors and demand all charges be dropped.

Rothan retired from her position in March of 2018.

In June of 2018, Black Queer and Intersectional Collective said its group didn’t feel comfortable attending that year’s Pride Parade.

“A lot of people of color feel uncomfortable at mainstream prides mainly cause there are a lot of police both in uniform and undercover and when you’re in a spot that is highly police that can lead to violence on people of color,” said BQIC founder Ariana Steele.

That year, the group organized its own Pride celebration, called the Community Pride Festival.

Despite hosting the parade at which this altercation occurred and claiming to be an advocacy organization “for all” LGBTQIA+ people in Central Ohio, Stonewall Columbus not only failed to aid the #BlackPride4 after their arrest, they refused communication with them and their supporters, resisted public calls for change and resignations, and, finally, testified for the prosecution in the #BlackPride4 trials of Wriply, Kendall, and Ashley. Columbus Community Pride

The Community Pride Festival continued in 2019.

On October 21, 2019, TransOhio announced its decision to cease partnerships with Stonewall Columbus until further notice.

The group said in a Facebook post:

Publicly severing ties is a last resort taken after numerous patient educational attempts have been made by various individuals and organizations over many years. As Central Ohio’s main LGBTQ+ Center, Stonewall has an obligation to support and protect the most vulnerable among us. This especially includes community members who are situated at the intersection of oppressions, including racism, transphobia, homophobia, classism, ableism, and xenophobia. Stonewall has failed to live up to that duty for far too long, and it must be held accountable if justice is ever to be achieved.

For Immediate Release:Ceasing Partnerships with Stonewall Columbus until Further NoticeEffective immediately,… Posted by TransOhio on Monday, October 21, 2019

After TransOhio’s announcement, Kaleidoscope Youth Center and Mozaic announced they would stand in solidarity with the group.

Dear Columbus Community, For some time now many of us have felt the uncertainty and the tension that has existed since… Posted by Mozaic on Tuesday, October 22, 2019