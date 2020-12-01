Stolen checks from birthday cards connected to drug, racketeering operation in Franklin County

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine people from Franklin County are facing charges stemming from an investigation conducted by Hilliard police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service that determined more than $500,000 was stolen from 3,000 people, including through personal checks in birthday cards.

A Franklin County grand jury issued 51 indictments against the nine people, including charges for corrupt activity, forgery, identity theft and drug possession, according to a news release Tuesday from Hilliard police.

The individuals indicted are:

Dominic Jordan, 33, Columbus

Donald Jordan, 57, Columbus

Victor Harvison Jr., 34, Columbus

Tommy Edwards Jr., 29, Columbus

Kiara Mitchell, 30, Columbus

Tierra Donald, 35, Canal Winchester

Ajah Hamilton, 21, Columbus

Damonte Jordan, 21, Columbus

Lante Hughes, 22, Columbus

Harvison, Victor Tyrone

Edwards, Tommy Louis

Hughes, Lante Lewis

Mitchell, Kiara Michela

Jordan, Donald A

Jordan, Dominic Olajuan

Jordan, Damonte Anthony

Hamilton, Ajah Lynn

Investigators concluded that the $500,000 was stolen largely through mail theft and renting properties with stolen or fraudulent identities. More than 90 pounds of marijuana and various pills were seized, along with 11 guns and more than $265,000 in cash and assets.

The investigation began in February with a tip regarding suspicious activity at resident on Sparrow Court in Hilliard. Hilliard detectives determined the house was being rented under a false name and used for a drug operation.

The investigation led to other residences, including one on Longlining Road in New Albany and a separate investigation being conducted by the Postal Inspection Service. At that residence, detectives found guns, drugs, fake IDs, vehicles purchased with stolen identities and stolen checks, including federal stimulus checks, tax return checks and personal checks from birthday cards.

“It’s reprehensible to think these criminals stole much needed stimulus and tax return checks, as well as personal checks meant for children celebrating birthdays, to fund a criminal drug enterprise,” Hilliard police chief Robert Fisher said.