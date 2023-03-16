PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men in an alleged stolen vehicle were arrested after a traffic stop Thursday morning in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of State Route 104 and McDermott Pond Creek Road in Rushtown, just south of Lucasville.

Nicholas Breech, 42, and Marion Stiers, 43, both of Lucasville, were pulled over for having suspicious license plates. Deputies reportedly checked the Vehicle Identification Number, which identified it as a stolen vehicle out of Clinton County, approximately 75 miles away from where the suspects were pulled over.

Stiers and Breech were arrested for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. It was also discovered that Breech had an adult parole warrant for his arrest.

Both men appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court and the case is being sent to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office for a grand jury hearing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-351-1091.