COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An AEP truck stolen in the Zanesville area has been found.

A man stole the RAM 2500 white pickup truck on Monday. The truck was found abandoned in a southeast Columbus park, AEP announced on Twitter Wednesday.

While the truck was recovered, law enforcement is still looking for the suspect who is not an AEP employee, and asked anyone who sees the man to call 911. AEP said because there were company shirts inside the truck’s cab, the man could be wearing one of them.

If someone claims to be an AEP employee, AEP said people can check their identity by calling 1-800-672-2231.