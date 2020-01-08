Stivers seeks to provide female soldiers with better body armor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Women have always been a part of the Army’s mission. As their role continues to expand every day, so does the focus on female-specific equipment.

A lawmaker from Ohio is working to make sure that every soldier’s uniform fits properly.

“If you are constantly grabbing and adjusting and trying to make it fit what are you not paying attention too?” said retired Army Specialist Selina Jackson. “So I deployed out to Mosul, Iraq in 2006, and I wore body armor and it’s fitted for men and you’re carrying an extra 10 to 15 pounds of weight.”

Congressman Steve Stivers recently sat down with female veterans to talk about body armor and health benefits that specifically cater to women in the military.

“Women have fertility issues. They have low birth weight as it results to babies born because of their service, disproportionately to the non-veteran population and they have different deployment exposures that manifest themselves differently than in men,” said Stivers.

Two million female veterans depend on those health benefits. Around 200,000 are enlisted.

They don’t want to be seen as ‘female veterans.’ They only want to be seen as those who answered the call — soldiers and veterans who recognize the physical difference.

Their uniform is still made for men. It’s about 25 pounds when fitted with front and side plates. It’s bullet and heat resistant and sizes run from small to XXL. It’s all about mobility, but speed can sometimes be comprimised.

“When the armor doesn’t fit and you’re sitting or in another position and it bunches up around your head you don’t have that mobility you need for your line of sight,” said Jackson.

Just a couple weeks ago, President Trump and Congress took a look at the language in the most recent National Defense Re-authorization Act.

Congressman Stivers was a lead sponsor on a bill pushing for new uniforms that come in smaller sizes that are about 25% lighter. Those plates will also be better shaped to fit a woman’s body and shoulders. It will be smaller in the waist, making it safer and easier to serve.

“It’s so important that we give them the tools they need to protect themselves and do their jobs and look out for them long term whether it’s their health impact–mental health we need to understand the differences between men and women,” said Stivers.