QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Stray showers, low 46

Monday: Scattered showers, high 54

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 59

Wednesday: Clouds break, high 65

Thursday: Late showers, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday evening!

While we managed to stay mostly dry across Central Ohio, clouds and cool weather have stuck around for yet another day. Temperatures for Sunday made it up to the mid 50s. Winds were a little gusty, especially for runners in the Columbus Marathon/Half. As we go into the work week, we’re not out of the woods with our rain chances.

Through the rest of tonight and into Monday morning, stray to isolated showers will continue to push out of the north. As of Sunday evening, rain coverage has mostly been near I-77. However, the chance for rain will slowly creep westward into Monday. Scattered showers stick around through the day on Monday, but it won’t be a washout. Temperatures remain cooler, in the mid 50s, for Monday afternoon.

Dry weather pushes back in as a brief high pressure center slides to our south. We’re still somewhat cloudy on Tuesday, but temperatures will finally start to warm up to the upper 50s. Temperatures on Wednesday will reach back up to the mid 60s as more sunshine fills in.

By the end of next week, rain is lining up to make a return to Central Ohio. Another cold front will swing into our area late Thursday into Friday. Most of the rain from this front will stick around through Friday. For the big Penn State v. Ohio State game next Saturday, skies will quickly try to dry out just in time for the Big 10 Showdown.

-Joe