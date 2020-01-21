Staying warm during the cold bite of Columbus winter

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Winter has finally arrived in central Ohio and if you have been outside at all, you already know that.

People walking in downtown Columbus were buddled up head to toe.

“One, two, three,” resident Eric Freeman said.

That’s how many layers Freeman said he put on before walking out the door.

“Well I moved from Dallas 10 months ago, it’s quite crazy,” Freeman said.

After what felt like spring weather, winter is now making an appearance with temperatures in the teens.

“It didn’t feel like winter at the beginning of the year, but it does now,” resident Avery Foster said.

And besides yourselves, your car also needs to be ready for the colder weather.

Before immediately driving off after starting the engine, Jerry Schwan with Tom and Jerry Auto Services said to give it a little time.

“Why push it too hard? Just be a little nice, I mean you don’t put your coat on and run out and see how fast you can shovel snow or do anything, right,” Schwan said.

He also said to make sure your car is up to date on its maintenance to avoid any issues.

“If you’re going out to start the car because you’re worried about it, it means the car’s not in top running condition,” Schwan said.

With colder temperatures sticking around for the next few days, it’s always a good reminder to bring the pets inside and bundle up the kids at the bus stops.

Foster said she will be following that advice as well after walking outside Monday.

“Probably bundle up a whole lot more, maybe a hat and gloves,” she said.