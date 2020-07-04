Staying hot through the holiday weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Few clouds, isolated pm pop-up south, high 94

Tonight: Few clouds, low 69

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 94

Monday: Mainly sunny, hot and muggy, high 95

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-up, high 95

Wednesday: Heat continues, watch for pop-ups, high 94

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Independence Day!

More hot weather is on the way for the holiday weekend and into next week.

With high pressure in charge this weekend, we’ll see more sunshine and hot temperatures. We’re starting off the morning with a light wind and lows around 70 degrees. High temperatures will quickly climb into the mid 90s, which is almost 10 degrees above normal.

While most of the state will be warm and sunny, there is a slight chance for some brief pop-ups in the afternoon near southeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. If you are going to be traveling that way, any thunderstorms that pop up are expected be be short lived, and attached to some shortwave energy moving in from the north.

High pressure quickly takes charge again tonight. This means a mostly clear sky and light wind. If you’re out late tonight and look at the moon between 11 p.m. – 2 a.m., you might notice that it looks slightly different as it passes through part of the Earth’s shadow during a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Dew point temperatures will also be slightly higher, and in the mid 60s. This is a sign that humidity will be higher, and this higher humidity will stick around for the beginning of the workweek as well.

One more concern for the area will be air quality. With the people lightning off fireworks for July 4 and little wind to help clear the air, air quality alerts have been issued for southwestern Ohio.

High pressure stays parked to our southeast on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Clockwise flow around the high will pump in more warm air from the southeast, if we are lucky enough to get much of a breeze at all.

Temperatures will be even hotter for the first half of the workweek, climbing into the mid 90s. This isn’t record breaking, but on Monday as high temperatures approach 95 degrees, it will be the hottest sine 2016, when we hit 95 on June 11. Not only will the temperature be hot, but heat index values will be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

The heat and humidity will continue to be high on Tuesday and Wednesday. As a result, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon.

The chance for pop-ups will continue on Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, this won’t provide much of a break from the heat. High temperatures will continue to soar into the 90s in the afternoon alongside lows in the 70s and high humidity.

Have a great & safe 4th!

-Liz