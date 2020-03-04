Staying alert through the NBC 4 Mobile Weather App

Storms can hit at any time and can rapidly gain intensity, so it is important to have a way to get alerts any time of the day or night.

One way to stay up to date with alerts is with our NBC 4 mobile weather app.

Here a breakdown for how to download the app and make sure that you have alerts turned on.



Step 1: Go into your the App/Google Play Store and search “NBC4 Wx.”

Once the app has been downloaded and opened, you will have the option to allow notifications. If you click “allow,” you are turning on notifications.

The next thing you will see is a screen to accept the terms of service.

Once you have accepted the terms of service, the app can open and give you options on the home screen.

In the top right corner, you can open settings.

Within settings, you have the option to just use your current location or add a specific location.



For example, if you live in Columbus, or would like alerts for the Columbus area, you can search that specific city.

Once you have your location selected, you can customize alerts by turning them on or off.

If the name of the alert is gray, then the notifications for that are turned off. If the bar on the right is blue, then the alert is turned on.

If you return to the homepage, you have several other options to stay up to date with the weather. You have access to Live VIPIR Radar, you can read the most recent weather blog from Storm Team 4. submit photos, check on closings, watch NBC 4 news live or check on NBC 4’s social media.