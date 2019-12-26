Statewide endangered missing adult alert issued for Delaware County man

A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old man from Delaware County, Ohio.

Tommy Shoemaker left his residence on Emerson Drive in the city of Powell at 10:30 am Thursday and never returned. Shoemaker suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing grey pants, blue plaid shirt, and a grey vest with navy blue stripes.

Shoemaker is described as a white male standing 5’9″ and weighing 203 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. His vehicle is a brown 2012 Ford Edge with Ohio license plate GER4407.

If you see Shoemaker, you are asked to call 911.