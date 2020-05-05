State’s attorney general serves search warrant on Worthington assisted living center

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Agents from the Ohio Attorney General’s office are serving a search warrant at an assisted living center.

It’s happening at the Bickford Senior Living Center in Worthington.

Multiple agents from the office are conducting the search warrant, along with Worthington Police.

The reason why is not clear yet.

The Attorney General’s office would only tell us they’re serving a search warrant here.

In a statement, the executive vice president from Bickford said:

At this point, we are unaware of why authorities came to our Worthington branch today. We have cooperated fully with their requests for information. We look forward to learning more from them as to what they are looking for and why. . Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Bickford has been a model of transparency. Most importantly, we will continue to provide the high level of care for our residents that we have become known for.

Agents are still appearing to interview people inside.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.