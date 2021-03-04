Statehouse takes steps to address K-12 state testing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio is one step closer to nailing down how the state will handle standardized testing for K-12 students for this school year.

The state house passed a bill that would provide some relief to students.

This is only the first step in the process, but it tackles two major issues: graduation standards for seniors this year and flexibility on test dates.

Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro says this on House Bill 67 is key.

“Not everything that we want but it’s a necessary step to be taken right now,” he said.

The bill provides clarity on standardized testing, which in a normal year start in March.

“Legislation would extend that testing window to the end of the school year we think that’s a good idea to give school districts flexibility and yeah testing is happening rather quickly and that’s one of the reasons why our options are somewhat limited.”

The bill originally was meant for waiver requests. However, the US Department of Education announced last week that testing will be required and that it will offer flexibility.

“They deserve a chance to show what they really do know but it might be in a different way not sure if that’s a fair evaluation for them,” said Jan Yinger.

Matthew Gracie added, “I think the virtual aspect has made it pretty tough to have the fairness, the kinda standard of all standardized tests.”

The bill also calls for allowing schools to eliminate the state’s history exam and allowed seniors to use their course grade when it comes to graduation.

“We’ll look to the senate to follow suit and get this done as quickly as possible so that we have all have some clarity going into the rest of the year,” said DiMauro.

The bill’s emergency clause failed in the house, meaning it wouldn’t take effect right away.

The legislation goes on to the state senate next. Republican leadership in the house said they expect their counterparts in the Senate to reinstate that clause.