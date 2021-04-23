Statehouse flags to fly at half-staff for fallen Ohio soldier

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be lowered on Saturday in honor of the life and service of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Kyle McKee.

McKee, from Lake County, was killed on November 12, 2020, in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

All public buildings and grounds throughout Lake County and at the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus will comply with the order from sunrise to sunset on the day of McKee’s memorial, which is Saturday, April 24.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may also fly flags at half-staff during the same time period.