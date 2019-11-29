State troopers out in force during holiday weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is stepping up its efforts to be more visible out there knowing people will be on the road this weekend doing some shopping or visiting family this weekend.

OSHP said when you see their cruisers, it should mean slow down.

A trooper we spoke with says no matter what the day is because of the increase in traffic you should expect an increase in their presence as well.

Throughout the entire weekend, you will see more state troopers lining the road.

The goal is for the driver to see the trooper and slow down and pay attention.

Troopers stress that they won’t hesitate to pull you over if something seems off.

“Maybe 70 west of Columbus isn’t something that is too familiar for people and right now with our construction zones, maybe things have changed or non-standard from the last time they went through here,” said OSHP trooper Alexander Elmlinger. “So, that definitely plays a factor and then we’re always on the lookout for impaired drivers.”

If you can plan ahead, they urge you to do so and hopefully avoid any traffic nightmares this weekend.

It’s also a time to remember to check your car as well to make sure it’s good to go on the road so you’re not stuck in traffic with a broken down vehicle.