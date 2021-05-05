State to deploy naloxone to Ohio communities hardest hit by overdoses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The State of Ohio has a new rapid deployment program in place to get naloxone — the overdose reversal drug — to communities hardest hit by opioid overdoses.

The Ohio Department of Health announced Wednesday that it’s partnering with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, as well as RecoverOhio, to target distribution of the life-saving drug.

According to a statement, the partnership is rapidly deploying some 60,000 doses of naloxone, also known as Narcan, to ADAMH boards in 23 of Ohio’s hardest hit zip codes.

“Naloxone saves lives,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in a statement. “By getting it into the hands of communities and groups across the state in areas that are experiencing the most overdoses and deaths, we are putting this life-saving opportunity where it is needed most.”

Naloxone has been deemed safe and effective at quickly reversing the effects of an opioid overdose, according to OhioMHAS. The department has allocated nearly $2.5 million toward the project, according to a release.

In addition, OhioMHAS is allocating nearly $365,000 for 9,000 doses of naloxone to be distributed throughout the state via online mail order.

Counties receiving the doses are: Ashtabula, Butler, Clark, Clermont, Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Fairfield, Franklin, Hamilton, Lake, Licking, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Marion, Montgomery, Richland, Ross, Scioto, Stark Summit, Trumbull, and Warren.

For more information on Ohio’s naloxone efforts, visit the ODH Project D.A.W.N. website.