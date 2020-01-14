State senator to introduce bill that would prohibit abortion medication over telemedicine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Over at the Ohio Statehouse, a State Senator is working on a bill that would prohibit patients from receiving abortion medication via telemedicine.

State Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Miami) said he’ll introduce the bill next week that would require an in-person visit to be prescribed Mifepristone, the first pill used in inducing an abortion.

“It’s about safety. It’s such an important event, or whatever you want to call it. It’s so important that someone should be there looking somebody in the eye and making that decision, not somebody out in California or New York that has a website that you can get on and get the medication to have an abortion,” said Huffman.

Huffman said he is currently working on cosponsors for the bill but expects it to be introduced next week.

“I think I already got 12 or 13 cosponsors and I think it will get out of the Senate and we’ll see what the House can do with it,” said Huffman.