State Senator: Longaberger building to be turned into hotel

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, Ohio (WCHM) — The former Longaberger basket-shaped building on Main Street in Newark is gearing up for new guests.

Ohio State Sen. Jay Hottinger posted on Twitter Monday that the building, owned by Heritage Ohio, will be turned into a luxury hotel.

The announcement was made at Heritage Ohio’s Legacy Circle Reception Monday evening.

The uniquely shaped building was used by employees of The Longaberger Co. for two decades before they were moved to another location in July of 2016.

The company went out of business in May 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools