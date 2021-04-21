State of the County report focuses on pandemic response in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Commissioners have released their annual State of the County report, which details how the board has served residents in 2020.

In the report, the commissioners declare the state of Franklin County to be “strong,” and they outline their efforts to help residents during the pandemic, including turning the Greater Columbus Convention Center to a 1,000-bed overflow hospital facility.

Board of Commissioners President Kevin L. Boyce said he was very proud of the pandemic response.

“We managed to move most of our operations online without disrupting services, provided hundreds of public health briefings, and distributed more than $76 million in aid,” Boyce said in a statement. “We know that many of our residents are still struggling, however, and we’re prepared to keep working to support them for the long-haul.”

The report says the commissioners added Racial Equity as a new core principle. The others are Community Safety & Security, Job Creation & Economic Development, Health & Human Services, Environmental Sustainability, and Fiscally Responsible Government.

The report also touts the opening of a county Forensic Science Center and the building of a new corrections center on the west side.