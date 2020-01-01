State minimum wage raised $0.15 New Year’s Day

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Every January 1st the state minimum wage in Ohio is adjusted to reflect the rate of inflation; this has been done since voters approved the method back in November 2006.​

Wednesday, non-tip earning workers making minimum wage at businesses bringing in more than $319,000 started bring in $8.70 per hour; those making tips saw their minimum wage increase to $4.35. ​

The $0.15 increase comes after a study of the 12 months prior to September of the previous year; for 2020 that would be September 2018 to August 2019.​

During that timespan, the consumer price index is checked to see if it has increased. In this case it had by 1.5% which translates to the $0.15 increase that went into effect on January 1, 2020.​

There are some exceptions to the state minimum wage rule. Companies bringing in less than $319,000 do not have to use the state minimum wage and can use the federal minimum wage instead; that is currently $7.25.​

Also, 14 and 15 year olds can be paid the federal minimum wage.​

While any increase is good to see for Ohioans making the minimum in monetary compensation, according to State Representative Brigid Kelly it is not nearly enough.​

“We’ve seen that it’s not enough because we have a lot of people that are working and are still struggling to get by,” said Kelly.​

In early February 2019 Kelly introduced a bill at the Ohio Statehouse that would take the state minimum wage up to $15 per hour over several years.​

This step process was meant to help businesses ease into increasing the pay of Ohio’s least paid workers, instead of nearly doubling their existing costs in salary.​

The bill has yet to be heard at the Statehouse this General Assembly. It’s just sitting there languishing in its committee. ​

Every bill introduced before May of the second year of a General Assembly is guaranteed to be given at least 1 hearing. ​

Sometimes, bills from the minority party that the majority party have no interest in dealing with will be held until the last two months of a General Assembly; this time period is referred to by lawmakers as ‘lame duck,’ because it occurs after the election in which voters choose who will be lawmakers in the next General Assembly.​

Kelly is hopeful that her minimum wage bill will get a hearing in early 2020 and avoid being held until lame duck. ​ If it is held until then, the odds of it passing go from slim to nearly non-existent as there is simply not enough time for a bill to be vetted in both chambers in roughly 6-weeks when there is a mad scramble for the majority party to wrap up all the bills they do want to pass that have been left to the last minute. ​

Kelly says the $15 minimum wage is needed in order to give Ohioans being compensated the very least amount an opportunity to raise a family comfortably.​

“People who work hard should be able to make enough money to take care of their families and to have a decent life without having to rely on other forms of assistance,” said Kelly. “There are a lot of people in the legislature who talk about folks working hard and people being able to be self-sustaining and this is a really important piece of that puzzle.”​

Until something changes, the least paid of us will have to settle for a $0.15/hour increase to their pay. That’s $1.20 per 8-hour day (gross) or $312 per year (gross) at 40 hours/week.​

Let’s assume for a moment though that the person working a minimum wage job isn’t working 40-hours a week at one employer; let’s look at what that increase looks like if they are working two 36-hour a week jobs.​

That would be $313.20 per week (gross) per job; so if they worked two 36-hours per week jobs they would be bringing home $1,252.80 every two weeks working a total of 144 hours.​

That’s 12 6-hour shifts at two different jobs over 7 days; on at least 5 of the days they would be working 12 hour days. Add in travel time to and from home to job to job to home, and you could easily be out of the home for 13-14 (if not more) hours most of the week. The whole time earning $8.70 per hour.​

If they are lucky enough to have their own transportation, and can afford to keep using it because of insurance, price of gas, any payments they have to make to buy or lease it, and taking into account any repairs may have to me made to it along the way, that $8.70 per hour starts being used up fast.​ Rent, food, utilities, clothes and other necessary items for their children if they have any; all of these things chip away at the $8.70 per hour.​

And that’s not taking into account anyone in the family getting sick.​