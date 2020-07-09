State medical board to review license of doctor who admitted to knowing about Strauss abuse

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor who was accused of sexual abuse by former athletes. Ohio State reached an unspecified settlement, on Friday, March 6, 2020, with nearly half of the roughly 350 men alleging university officials ignored complaints and failed to stop the team doctor who they say sexually abused athletes and other students throughout his two decades there. (Ohio State University via AP, File)

COLUMBUS (WCHM) – The state medical board is set to review the license of a former Ohio State University medical director who testified he had knowledge of complaints against Dr. Richard Strauss, but failed to act on them.

The State Medical Board of Ohio issued a letter Wednesday stating it intended to review the license of Dr. Ted W. Grace, who served as OSU Director of Student Health Services from August 1992 through 2007.

According to the letter, Grace testified under oath back in March that he was aware of at least three separate complaints against Strauss involving male students and did not report these complaints to the state medical board.

Grace was director while Strauss was employed as one of the physicians at the Student Health Center, where he is alleged to have molested hundreds of male students during his tenure.

In addition to the complaints against Strauss, Grace admitted that prior to take the OSU position, he heard rumors of a doctor at the university who had been “touching athletes” and that the rumor was so widespread, it “went clear across the country” to Grace in California.

Two of the complaints Grace admitted to knowing about occurred in January 1995; the third was one year later, January 1996.

Grace testified he had warned Strauss about his behavior, but did not report the complaints to the state. Grace said he suspended Strauss in 1996.

The medical board is set to determine whether or not to “limit, revoke, permanently revoke, suspend, refuse to grant or register or renew or reinstate” Grace’s license to practice medicine.

Grace has 30 days to respond to the board’s letter and can request a hearing.

