State medical board records detail criminal past of accused doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The State Medical Board of Ohio released several records Monday, offering more details about Dr. William Husel’s criminal past, along with letters of explanation from Husel himself.

Husel disclosed his criminal history to the state medical board and provided a detailed statement about how the experience changed his life.

“I learned my lesson and will never make those types of mistakes again,” he wrote in a statement to the board in 2013.

Husel was granted a medical license and worked in the Intensive Care Unit at Mount Carmel West Hospital until he was fired in December. The hospital said Husel ordered excessive doses of pain medication for at least 34 patients, including 28 patients who received potentially fatal overdoses.

Husel was a high school basketball star at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. In one of his statements to the medical board, Husel described that time in his life as being “a big fish in a small pond.” He went on to describe how all that changed when he enrolled at Walsh Jesuit University in West Virginia.

“Because of my poor decision making and giving in to peer pressure, I found myself spending time with people involved in criminal activity,” he wrote.

Federal court records detail how Husel participated in a series of car break-ins. He and another student were also convicted in connection with a pipe bomb that detonated in a trash can near a campus building. However, a presentence investigation report concluded that “they initially intended to detonate the pipe bomb under the vehicle of one of the students.”

Husel was sentenced to six months in a halfway house and one year of probation for his role in the crime.

In his narrative to the board, Husel described how the whole experience changed his life.

“I remind myself every day how fortunate I am to be given a second chance and make the most of my life,” he wrote.

After completing his sentence, Husel enrolled at the Ohio State University, eventually going on to medical school at Ohio University.

In his letter to the medical board, Husel wrote, “I am thankful for the education opportunities I was given in college and medical school. I learned that through hard work and dedication I can become a more respected and professional person. I have a short list of priorities that includes dedication to my job, spending time with my family and loved ones, and enjoying my free time to balance out my life. I am happy that I was able to turn a bad experience into a good one. If I did not go through this experience, I would not be writing this letter today.”

After medical school, Husel worked as a resident-in-training at the Cleveland Clinic. In forms submitted to the medical board, his supervisors there described his work as excellent and exemplary.

Ohio law does not specify any disqualifying criminal convictions for a medical license, but the board can review details and make decisions on a case-by-case basis.

“I would not be the person I am today if the situation had not occurred,” Husel wrote to the board. “My passion is taking care of sick patients in the ICU. Please give me the opportunity to practice what I love doing.”

The medical board suspended Husel’s license on Jan. 25. He has not yet requested a hearing on the suspension.