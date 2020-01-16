State Medical Board putting new emphasis on doctors’ duty to report

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The state working group reviewing the Medical Board’s handling of the investigation of former Ohio State University physician Richard Strauss is also now exploring how other state licensing board’s deal with allegations of sexual abuse.

In its first meeting of the new year, the working group looked at data collected from other health-related licensing agencies including nursing, pharmacy, dental and other boards. Representatives of the various other boards shared information about procedures for handling complaints.

Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin, a member of the Strauss working group said he hopes there can eventually be continuity across the board.

“I think they identified that there are some gaps that they want to attack and make some changes and for that I’m encouraged,” Martin said. “The reality is it’s unfortunate something has to happen to kind of wake everybody up but I think the reponse we heard today is they’re being honest transparent and they do want to have and apply best practices.”

One point of emphasis was on a licensees duty to report any wrongdoing.

Brian Garrett and Stephen Snyder-Hill, both Strauss survivors, called on members of the working group to put action behind their words.

“If you want to get people’s attention start taking their licenses away and that will actually have an impact,” Garrett said.

State Medical Board spokesperson Tessie Pollock said the board is planning a significant push to educate doctors about their duty to report any violation of regulations by a fellow doctor. “Not just a felony, not just reporting to law enforcement, not just reporting to their supervisor, but reporting to the board,” Pollock said. “Having them understand what the consequences can be when they fail to report.”

Stephen Snyder-Hill told the working group that he reported sexual abuse by Strauss to a supervising physician in 1995 but that physician failed to do his duty. “That guy still works in Illinois today and he still in charge of kids,” Snyder-Hill said. “So you guys have to do something because that kills me that that guy could still be making the same misjudgments and the same lies to anybody else.”

Stephanie Loucka, Executive Director of the State Medical Board, assured Snyder-Hill that the board is looking at whether other health professionals at Ohio State were aware of the complaints against Strauss. “I can share with you publicly that those investigations are underway,” Loucka said. “They are fast tracked and work is underway. And I ask about it every day and we hope to wrap up, very soon.”

The Medical Board is also reviewing hundreds of other old cases of alleged sexual misconduct, cases that were dropped or dismissed.