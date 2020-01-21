State inspection conducted at second Franklin County jail

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This was not a routine inspection.​

Mold and other problems were reported last week at the Franklin County Jail.

The Bureau of Adult Detention is inspecting for similar issues at the second Franklin County Correctional Center on Jackson Pike.

Jan. 13 many of you watched, commented on social media, and wanted answers after these pictures from the inside of the Franklin County Jail showed mold and broken urinals filled with bodily fluids like vomit and urine.​

A week later, the Jackson Pike Jail is at the forefront.

A spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Sheriff Dallas Baldwin requested an inspection at the Jackson Pike jail on Jan. 16, two days after we pressed him for answers about why the conditions inside of the downtown jail were a mess.

The findings from the inspection will be available in about a week or so.​