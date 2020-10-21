State has 14 days to respond after Husel’s attorneys file motion to dismiss charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS , Ohio (WCMH) — Attorneys for a former Mount Carmel doctor are raising concerns ahead of a high-profile murder trial.  

Dr. William Husel is accused of ordering excessive doses of pain medicine for several dozen patients, but now his defense team wants to throw out his murder charges. 

During a hearing Wednesday morning, Husel’s legal team called the state’s conduct in this case “unconscionable.” 

The defense filed the brief Tuesday, claiming prosecutors intentionally misled a grand jury. 

Husel is charged with 25 counts of murder, accused of ordering excessive, and potentially deadly doses of pain medication Fentanyl for more than two dozen patients.  

His attorneys claim medical records prove some of the dosages are not lethal.  

They say the state knew that but did not inform the grand jury.  

The prosecution is entitled to 14 days to file a response.  

Husel has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.  

The court will revisit the motion during the next hearing on Nov. 23.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools