State denies parole for minister serving 220 years for child sexual abuse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio parole board has decided not to release a local minister and convicted child rapist from prison.

William Wasmus has served his 15-year minimum sentence and was eligible to be released early, but the board determined he should remain behind bars. His parole hearing was held in mid-October.

Wasmus was a Grove City evangelical minister who conducted services on public access television back in 1994.

Investigators found he sexually abused and videotaped children for more than five years. He was sentenced to 220 years in prison.

Wasmus will be able to request an early release once every five years. In 2015, the parole board was split on releasing him.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien called on people to email the board to oppose his release this year.

The next parole hearing for Wasmus will be held in 2025.