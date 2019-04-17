State considers new hospital regulations in wake of allegations against former Mt. Carmel doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State officials are considering ways to increase regulation of hospitals following allegations that a doctor ordered excessive painkiller doses for dozens of patients who then died.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday he asked the state Health Department to come up with some proposal for licensing and regulation of hospitals.

Hospitals are inspected for purposes of accreditation every three years and certain parts, such as maternity wards, are licensed.

“There are some regulations in effect and as you look at it, it looks like there’s a real discrepancy,” DeWine said. “If you’re in one part of the hospital it’s regulated one way and another part it might not be at all.”

Ohio Hospital Association spokesman John Palmer says the existing regulations are overwhelming and discussion about changes should consider whether the issues involved already are addressed. “We just need to make sure whatever is proposed isn’t currently already being done,” Palmer said. “Could we make reforms to the current system or is this a whole other oversight area on top of what’s already being done.”

The Ohio Nurses Association has been pushing for more state oversight for years. Spokesman Rick Lucas said, at a minimum, nurses need whistleblower protection. “There’s no protection for registered nurses right now,” Lucas said. “If they speak up and the employer doesn’t like what they say, they can be terminated. So if they’re advocating for patient safety they could lose their job.”

That discussion follows the Mount Carmel Health System’s disclosure of excessive dosing by now-fired Dr. William Husel.

In response to multiple wrongful-death lawsuits, Husel’s lawyer denied he negligently or intentionally caused patients’ deaths.

DeWine said adding a layer of state oversight is a matter of public safety. “When you hear about a problem and find there is a problem, you need to be able to take action,” DeWine said. “It’s not that easy to do now. We need to make it easier to do to protect the public and protect people who are putting family members in a hospital.”