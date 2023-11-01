COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starbucks is welcoming the most magical time of the year with the return of the holidays and red cup season.

The Seattle-based coffeehouse chain is debuting four new hot cup designs and a new cold cup when the holiday menu returns to stores on Thursday. The chain’s cup collection is clad in holiday red, Starbucks green and magenta, each accented with sparkles “for a bit of magic.”

“Starbucks red cups are like little wrapped gifts for our partners and customers,” said Kristy Cameron, Starbucks creative director. “My hope is that they feel excitement and joy when they see the cups, and that they want to share them with family and friends.”

Starbucks’ 2023 holiday cup collection includes, “Party Plaid,” “Peppermint Swirl,” “Ribbon Swirl” and “Bauble Wrap.” (Courtesy Photo/Starbucks)

Customers can enjoy returning holiday treats including the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. (Courtesy Photo/Starbucks)

Starbucks is also debuting a holiday cold cup, “Frosted Bauble.” (Courtesy Photo/Starbucks)

Customers can celebrate with the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai and returning favorites, the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. Plus, customers can enjoy returning treats including the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

“This year’s holiday theme is ‘Share the Joy,'” Cameron said. “It’s our shared human experience and togetherness that makes the season special.”

Learn more about this year’s holiday menu and find a Starbucks near you here.