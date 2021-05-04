Star Wars-themed food drive planned for Westerville tonight

CASTLE DONINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 08: Revellers dressed up as Star Wars Stormtroopers during day one of the Download Festival at Donington Park on June 8, 2007 in Donington, England. (Photo by Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images)

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Star Wars-themed food drive is set for Westerville tonight, coinciding with Star Wars Day, May the 4th.

The drive-through food drive will recreate a scene from the original Star Wars movie, where Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder was stopped by stormtroopers who were looking for C-3PO and R2-D2. Drivers will drive through the checkpoint and answer questions from the Empire’s footsoldiers.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Highland Park Aquatic Center at 245 South Spring Road in Westerville.

All perishable food donated at the event will benefit the Westerville Area Resource Ministry food bank.