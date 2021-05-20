Stadium shows resume with The Hella Mega Tour coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Post-pandemic concerts are popping up all over Columbus, including “The Hella Mega Tour,” featuring some of the biggest names in music.

The Columbus leg of the U.S. tour is scheduled to play Historic Crew Stadium on August 17, and will feature Weezer, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and The Interrupters.

Tickets are currently on pre-sale through Ticketmaster.

Ohio’s new public health orders allowing concerts and other large gatherings were announced in March 2021, to the delight of music fans across the state.

In the thick of the pandemic last summer concert promoters looked to novel ways of presenting musical acts, from Zoom to drive-in venues, or cancelling concerts altogether.

Local clubs that allegedly ignored the public health mandates in order to hold live shows were shut down by the Ohio Investigative Unit, which routinely checked establishments for violations.