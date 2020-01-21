Stacy Elliott court hearing scheduled for Tuesday

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — The father of former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott is scheduled to be in court, Tuesday.

Stacy Elliott, also known as Stacy El-Muhammad, is facing the charges after a serval cat was shot and killed in October after attacking a dog in a Fairfield County neighborhood.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, investigators spoke with Elliott, who claimed he was keeping the serval, but wasn’t the owner. Investigators said they were able to use the animal’s microchip to trace its ownership, determining it had been sold to Elliott, who does not hold the required permit to own a serval in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture filed nine charges against Elliott:

• Failure to notify of dangerous wild animal (DWA) escape

• Falsification

• Obstruction of official business

• Allowing DWA to escape

• Failure to notify law enforcement of DWA escape

• Failure to have DWA signage at property entrance

• Possession of a DWA

• Failure to obtain DWA permit

• Failure to have DWA signage on cage

Of those, eight charges are first-degree misdemeanors. ODA says Elliott is also facing 12 other charges, brought by other agencies involved.

Sheriff deputies were forced to shoot that animal last fall.