COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a stabbing that left two people dead.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 5:00 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 4400 block of Walford Street on the report of a stabbing.

Police say three people were involved in the stabbing and two were pronounced dead.

Police are investigating a stabbing by the 4400 block of Walford Street. What we know is that 2 people have been pronounced dead. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/7eVLWHjo72 — Kenya Ramirez (@KenyaNBC4) December 29, 2020

Police continue to investigate.