Stabbing in Linden area leaves woman in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed multiple times in the Linden area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:41 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 2200 block of Medina Avenue after a woman was heard screaming for help.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the 30-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds to the head, face and wrist. Officers provided first aid to the wounds, and the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The victim was later upgraded to critical condition and police say she is expected to survive her injuries.

Police continue to investigate, but say no there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this stabbing can call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.