COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center has an adoption special available through March 17.
More than 110 dogs are waiting to find a forever home. FCDS has 70 dogs that have lived there for more than 30 days.
The center hopes to attract potential adopters before and on St. Patrick’s Day. All pitbull and pitbull mixes who are older than six months are available for adoption for $18. That is the cost of the license.
The video in this story shows one of these mixes. The center named the five-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix “Mater.” He is housebroken and loves to play fetch, eat snacks, cuddle, and play with any toy you can toss at him.
MATER
Watch the featured video on this page to meet “Mater.”
Date In Shelter: 9/20/2021
Age: 5 Years 11 Months 1 Week
Due Date Out: 11/3/2021
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 57.4 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Tan
Sex: Neutered Male
TONKA
Date In Shelter: 11/15/2021
Age: 3 Years 2 Months
Due Date Out: 11/18/2021
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 82 Ibs
Size:
Primary Color: Brindle
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
JAKE
Date In Shelter: 12/28/2021
Age: 4 Years 1 Month
Due Date Out: 12/31/2021
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 51 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color: Brown
Sex: Neutered Male
BRUNO
Date In Shelter: 1/18/2022
Age: 4 Years 1 Week
Due Date Out: 1/21/2022
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 58 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
JOHNSON
Date In Shelter: 2/5/2022
Age: 1 Year 1 Month 2 Weeks (approx)
Due Date Out: 2/5/2022
Return Reason: OTHER Sheds too much
Return Date: 2/5/2022
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 52.8 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Grey
Sex: Neutered Male