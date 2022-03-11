COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center has an adoption special available through March 17.

More than 110 dogs are waiting to find a forever home. FCDS has 70 dogs that have lived there for more than 30 days.

The center hopes to attract potential adopters before and on St. Patrick’s Day. All pitbull and pitbull mixes who are older than six months are available for adoption for $18. That is the cost of the license.

The video in this story shows one of these mixes. The center named the five-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix “Mater.” He is housebroken and loves to play fetch, eat snacks, cuddle, and play with any toy you can toss at him.

MATER

Watch the featured video on this page to meet “Mater.”

Date In Shelter: 9/20/2021

Age: 5 Years 11 Months 1 Week

Due Date Out: 11/3/2021

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 57.4 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Tan

Sex: Neutered Male

TONKA

Date In Shelter: 11/15/2021

Age: 3 Years 2 Months

Due Date Out: 11/18/2021

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 82 Ibs

Size:

Primary Color: Brindle

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

JAKE

Date In Shelter: 12/28/2021

Age: 4 Years 1 Month

Due Date Out: 12/31/2021

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 51 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: Brown

Sex: Neutered Male

BRUNO

Date In Shelter: 1/18/2022

Age: 4 Years 1 Week

Due Date Out: 1/21/2022

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 58 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

JOHNSON

Date In Shelter: 2/5/2022

Age: 1 Year 1 Month 2 Weeks (approx)

Due Date Out: 2/5/2022

Return Reason: OTHER Sheds too much

Return Date: 2/5/2022

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 52.8 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Grey

Sex: Neutered Male