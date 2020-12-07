SR-521 closed in Delaware County after truck hits bridge

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

DELAWARE (WCMH) – State Route 521 is closed in Delaware County between Bowtown Road and Harris Road.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, SR-521 is closed after the railroad bridge was hit.

OHDOT says drivers should avoid the area.

