SR-521 closed in Delaware County after truck hits bridge

DELAWARE (WCMH) – State Route 521 is closed in Delaware County between Bowtown Road and Harris Road.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, SR-521 is closed after the railroad bridge was hit.

OHDOT says drivers should avoid the area.