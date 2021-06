COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several lanes of State Route 315 northbound are closed north of downtown Columbus Monday due to a crash.

According to ODOT, the roadway is closed north past North Broadway and Olentangy River Road.

The crash was reported at 7:39 p.m.

According to Columbus Police, one person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said one lane is open.

No further information is available at this time.