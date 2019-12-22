Squirrel gets itself into a hairy situation at NBC4 studios

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A squirrel has a rough morning here at the NBC4 studios after getting stuck in one of the station’s vehicles.

Heading into the station after a long day, reporter Danielle Grossman and photographer Alex Smith heard a noise, then saw a furry little tail stuck under the hood of one of the news vehicles.

The squirrel had eaten its way through most of the rubber trying to escape its predicament, but its tail was stuck.

The reporter and the photographer pushed and pulled for close to half an hour, but no luck — the critter was stuck.

That’s when they called in the professionals — the Columbus Police Department.

They tried the same thing, pushing and pulling, which seemed to upset the squirrel.

Finally, after using a few different tools, the squirrel was freed, but it did leave some fur behind.