Square Slice Pizzeria opening next week in Old North Arcade

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Old North Columbus is getting a new pizza option. Square Slice Pizzeria is opening inside the Old North Arcade at 2591 N. High St. Aug. 13.

“We wanted to do something nostalgic that would go along with the games and we thought it’s got to be pizza,” said owner Ben Morgan, who opened the retro arcade in 2015. “We want people to think of being a kid when you’d stay up late playing games and eating pizza at your friend’s house.”

It’s not the first food venture Morgan launched from that space. Pre-pandemic he was operating Forty’s Chicken & Waffles out of the small kitchen, but that idea was a Covid-19 casualty. Plus it made for good late night eats for customers, but didn’t translate to many sales at other times.

Morgan said he hopes Square Slice will generate food sales at lunch and dinner as well, not just later in the evening at the arcade.

He’s confident because he’s already tested the idea. The Columbus kitchen will be the second location for Square Slice. Morgan opened the first in June inside his Old North Arcade in Huntington, West Virginia, near Marshall University.

Success there spurred him to bring the idea to Columbus as well.

Morgan said his college-adjacent locations have been fruitful.

“Retro arcade games, good patios, tasty adult beverages — that’s our core business,” he said.

Scanning the whole breadth of pizza style options, he settled on Detroit-style, known for its thick crust and rectangular shape. Morgan said it is both a personal favorite and a niche that doesn’t have as many competitors in Central Ohio.

The Jet’s Pizza chain would likely be the best known example.

“We wanted to do a real top shelf, premium pizza,” Morgan said. “We have a true sourdough focaccia crust.”

Sauce is made in house. Ingredients include Columbus-made Ezzo pepperoni and fresh cheese and produce. Each pizza is topped with fresh basil, pecorino romano and hot honey.

Patrons can dine or pickup on site. The bar also has a serving window that opens to the patio so customers who just want pizza and aren’t as interested in games and walk up and order or pickup call-in orders.

