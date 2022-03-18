COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 120 dogs are waiting to move out of the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center in Columbus.

There are 52 long-term dogs at the shelter. That means they have been there for more than 30 days.

One of the dogs is “Chess.” This playful two-year-old weighs in at a healthy 66.4 pounds and has Brindle coloring mixed with white.

“Chess” knows how to sit and shake hands on command and is heavily motivated with food. He came to the shelter as a stray and is found to have a heart murmur.

FINDING THE RIGHT PET

The FCDAC website can be searched by personality, size, and sex of the animal. To top it off, when you see a possible match, you can come to the center and spend some time with the dog to make sure she and your family will click.

CHESS Date In Shelter: 11/4/2021

Age: 2 Years 2 Months 1 Week (approx)

Due Date Out: 11/7/2021

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 66.4 lbs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: Brindle

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

CRAIG Date In Shelter: 11/7/2021

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Age: 4 Years 4 Months (approx)

Due Date Out: 11/7/2021

Weight: 60.4 Ibs

Return Reason: Behavior towards other animals

Size: Large

Return Date: 11/7/2021

Primary Color: Black

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

STELLA Date In Shelter: 2/25/2022

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Age: 4 Years 9 Months 2 Weeks

Due Date Out: 2/25/2022

Weight: 70.4 lbs

Return Reason: Behavior towards people, intimidated by children

Size: Large

Return Date: 2/25/2022

Primary Color: Black

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Spayed Female

WALTER Date In Shelter: 11/8/2021

Age: 7 Years 2 Months 4 Weeks (approx)

Due Date Out: 11/11/2021

Breed: Argentine Dogo

Weight: 81 lbs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color:

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Neutered Male

ZEBULUN Date In Shelter: 2/5/2022

Age: 4 Years 11 Months

Due Date Out: 2/5/2022

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 55.6 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brindle

Secondary Color: Tan

Sex: Neutered Male