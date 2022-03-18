COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 120 dogs are waiting to move out of the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center in Columbus.
There are 52 long-term dogs at the shelter. That means they have been there for more than 30 days.
One of the dogs is “Chess.” This playful two-year-old weighs in at a healthy 66.4 pounds and has Brindle coloring mixed with white.
“Chess” knows how to sit and shake hands on command and is heavily motivated with food. He came to the shelter as a stray and is found to have a heart murmur.
FINDING THE RIGHT PET
The FCDAC website can be searched by personality, size, and sex of the animal. To top it off, when you see a possible match, you can come to the center and spend some time with the dog to make sure she and your family will click.
CHESS
Date In Shelter: 11/4/2021
Age: 2 Years 2 Months 1 Week (approx)
Due Date Out: 11/7/2021
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 66.4 lbs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: Brindle
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
CRAIG
Date In Shelter: 11/7/2021
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Age: 4 Years 4 Months (approx)
Due Date Out: 11/7/2021
Weight: 60.4 Ibs
Return Reason: Behavior towards other animals
Size: Large
Return Date: 11/7/2021
Primary Color: Black
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
STELLA
Date In Shelter: 2/25/2022
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Age: 4 Years 9 Months 2 Weeks
Due Date Out: 2/25/2022
Weight: 70.4 lbs
Return Reason: Behavior towards people, intimidated by children
Size: Large
Return Date: 2/25/2022
Primary Color: Black
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Spayed Female
WALTER
Date In Shelter: 11/8/2021
Age: 7 Years 2 Months 4 Weeks (approx)
Due Date Out: 11/11/2021
Breed: Argentine Dogo
Weight: 81 lbs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color:
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Neutered Male
ZEBULUN
Date In Shelter: 2/5/2022
Age: 4 Years 11 Months
Due Date Out: 2/5/2022
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 55.6 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brindle
Secondary Color: Tan
Sex: Neutered Male