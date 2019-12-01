Sponsors needed for annual ‘Shop with the Sheriff’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is calling on Santa’s helpers to participate in the annual “Shop with the Sheriff.“

Participants from Franklin County Children Services will receive gift cards from our program partner Target sponsored with donations by Franklin County employees and community members will then join participating deputies for a night of food, entertainment, and holiday shopping.

If you are interested in sponsoring a participant? Visit our TARGET registry

#ShopWithTheSheriff2019