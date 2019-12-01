Sponsors needed for annual ‘Shop with the Sheriff’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
christmas-gifts-presents_224216

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is calling on Santa’s helpers to participate in the annual “Shop with the Sheriff.

Participants from Franklin County Children Services will receive gift cards from our program partner Target sponsored with donations by Franklin County employees and community members will then join participating deputies for a night of food, entertainment, and holiday shopping.

If you are interested in sponsoring a participant? Visit our TARGET registry

#ShopWithTheSheriff2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools