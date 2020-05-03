Spike in ODs over the weekend, says Franklin Co. coroner

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County coroner said the county has seen 28 overdoses from Friday night through Saturday night.

Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said the number was high for the county.

In addition, Ortiz said the age group of those suffering a fatal overdose is younger this year than it was in 2019: 25 to 35 years old for 2020, compared to 35 and over for 2019.

So far for the first four months of 2020, there has been a 50 percent increase in fatal overdoses compared to last year.

“COVID-19 has showed us the vulnerabilities and deficiencies in our addiction services,” Ortiz wrote on Facebook.

If you or someone you know is at risk for drug overdose, you can order from Harm Reduction Ohio by clicking here.

Outreach teams are also working with Columbus Public Health to pass out Narcan in-person to vulnerable communities Community Medical Services offers treatment services by appointment at 614-488-7117.

You can also drop in 24 hours a day at 1380 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215. You can also find resources on the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County website here.