Speedway robber with long gun sought by police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man with a long gun robbed the Speedway at 3860 South High Street on Tuesday evening, May 25, and police have released footage of the suspect.

The man ordered the patrons and employees to get down. Then he walked back to the rear of the registers with the clerk, police say in a press release.

The clerk emptied most of the drawer, and left in a silver car driving north on South High Street.

The man was carrying a weapon with no stock, but was held in two hands (it appeared to be multicolored). Anyone with tips please call Det. Agee #1731, at (614) 645-3941, Columbus Police Robbery Squad at (614) 645-5665 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 645-8477, the press release said.