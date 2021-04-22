Speedway robber takes cash, drops gun and chips on the way out

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fumble-fingered robber left his chips behind after he stole from a Speedway in north Columbus.

The robber gathered a few items from the store in the early hours of Monday morning, and took them to the counter at Speedway at 821 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

He pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. The assistant gave him cash, but as he tried to get out, he dropped his gun and the chips.

He picked up the gun but left the chips on the floor as he headed out of the store.

Anyone with info is asked to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS or stopcrime.org.