Speed limit on I-670 SmartLane increases to 55mph Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Drivers on I-670 eastbound will see an increase to the SmartLane’s speed limit.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, starting Monday, the speed limit on the I-670 SmartLane will increase from 45mph to 55mph.

However, drivers should be aware the speed limit could still be slower in response to a traffic backup or changing road conditions.

The SmartLane is the left inside shoulder on eastbound I-670 and opens as an additional lane during peak times of traffic to relieve congestion. It uses technology to manage access and speed limit, as well as communicate with drivers on the route.

The SmartLane is a pilot project for Ohio, and stretches along eight lane miles of eastbound I-670, from I-71 to I-270.

The route contains nine electronic overhead signs that help communicate to drivers when the SmartLane is open by displaying a green arrow over the shoulder. It also consists of 37 high-definition cameras that ODOT’s Traffic Management Center will consistently monitor.