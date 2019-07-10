Special prosecutor to review allegations against Fairfield County mayor

A special prosecutor is being sought to review possible charges against a Fairfield County mayor.

Rushville Mayor Steven Turben is accused of pulling a gun on three teenagers.

According to the police report, the altercation between the teenagers and the mayor was over the village’s set curfew. That resulted in the mayor allegedly threatening the teens with a gun.

Around 9:30 p.m. on June 23rd, Fairfield County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a house in the 8500 block of main street in Rushville.

According to the caller, 68-year-old Steven Turben, the village mayor , had pulled a pistol on her brother and their friend during an argument.

The teens live a few houses away from the mayor – who told the teens they needed to get home because of the village’s curfew, which begins at 10pm.

When deputies arrived they found Turben armed with a pistol, which was turned over to authorities.

Police say they recovered one of the teenager’s cellphones for evidence with a recording of the alleged altercation.

This afternoon NBC4 attempted to reach out to Turben at his home, but did not get a response.

Rushville is a village of about 300 people located 10 miles outside of Lancaster.

County prosecutor Kyle Witt is requesting a special prosecutor to review the allegations to avoid any conflict of interest involving this case.

Turben has not been formally charged but faces potential charges of aggravated menacing and assault.