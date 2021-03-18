Special election November 2 for Fudge’s seat after her promotion to HUD

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A special election to fill the congressional seat left empty by Marcia Fudge will be held on November 2, 2021, Governor Mike DeWine said Thursday.

Marcia Fudge was confirmed as the new head of the Department of Housing & Urban Development on March 10, leaving a vacancy in the 11th district.

“Last week, I received a letter from @RepMarciaFudge notifying me that she was resigning as the representative for the 11th Congressional District of Ohio to become the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. We wish her great success,” said Governor DeWine.

Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose said: “Though the Senate took a much longer time than expected to confirm Secretary Fudge, the Governor has picked an election schedule that is fair to both candidates and voters alike, and consistent with past special election timelines.

“Voters in the 11th district are going to get the same accessible, accurate, and secure election to which they and all Ohioans have become accustomed,” LaRose said.

The timeline for the election is: