Special edition of ‘First at 4’ airs at 3 o’clock today

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Due to the 2020 U.S. Open Championship, viewers will notice some programing changes this afternoon on NBC4.

You can catch a special edition of “First at 4” an hour earlier today at 3 p.m., “NBC4 at 7,” and all later programming will begin at their regularly scheduled time.

The list below offers some guidance on the changes you can expect today.

1 p.m. The Ellen DeGeneres Show

2 p.m. Inside Edition

2:30 p.m. Extra

3 p.m. First at 4 Special Edition

4 p.m. 2020 U.S. Open Championship

7 p.m. NBC4 at 7

7:30 p.m. Inside Editon

The final round of the U.S. Open is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20, and is not expected to impact further broadcasts.