Special edition of ‘First at 4’ airs at 3 o’clock today

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Due to the 2020 U.S. Open Championship, viewers will notice some programing changes this afternoon on NBC4.
You can catch a special edition of “First at 4” an hour earlier today at 3 p.m., “NBC4 at 7,” and all later programming will begin at their regularly scheduled time.
The list below offers some guidance on the changes you can expect today.
- 1 p.m. The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- 2 p.m. Inside Edition
- 2:30 p.m. Extra
- 3 p.m. First at 4 Special Edition
- 4 p.m. 2020 U.S. Open Championship
- 7 p.m. NBC4 at 7
- 7:30 p.m. Inside Editon
The final round of the U.S. Open is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20, and is not expected to impact further broadcasts.