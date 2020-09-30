Special CALL4 ‘Healthy Mind, Healthy Body’ to offer support, guidance for mental health issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For many people, this year is taking a toll on mental health, from the pandemic to the election and social unrest.

Our mental health can directly impact our overall health. To help you with this, NBC4 is bringing together experts from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Franklin County Office on Aging and Buckeye Ranch for a special “CALL4: Healthy Mind, Healthy Body.”

CALL4: Healthy Mind, Healthy Body

Thursday, Oct. 1

4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

NBC4 | NBC4i.com

Experts will be available from 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. to offer support and guidance for you or a loved one on the next steps you can take for better mental health. All calls will be anonymous.