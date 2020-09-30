Special CALL4 ‘Healthy Mind, Healthy Body’ to offer support, guidance for mental health issues

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For many people, this year is taking a toll on mental health, from the pandemic to the election and social unrest.

Our mental health can directly impact our overall health. To help you with this, NBC4 is bringing together experts from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Franklin County Office on Aging and Buckeye Ranch for a special “CALL4: Healthy Mind, Healthy Body.”

CALL4: Healthy Mind, Healthy Body
Thursday, Oct. 1
4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
NBC4 | NBC4i.com

Experts will be available from 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. to offer support and guidance for you or a loved one on the next steps you can take for better mental health. All calls will be anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools