LIMA, Ohio (WCMH) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of someone who allegedly skinned two dogs, then left them on the side of the road in northwest Ohio.

In a Facebook post, the Ohio SPCA and Human Society asked the public’s help after two skinned dogs were found Saturday morning lying on Lakewood Avenue in Lima, Allen County, by sheriff’s office deputies.

“Our cruelty investigators are currently on the road to Columbus, transporting the bodies for necropsies to determine the cause of death for these dogs,” the Ohio SPCA posted.

The SPCA said a $1,000 reward is being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the shelter at 419-991-1775.

Donations to the SPCA to add to the reward or to help cover the cost of the necropsies can be made by clicking here.