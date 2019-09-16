3 hospitalized after Southwest Licking school bus involved in multi-vehicle crash

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Three people have been hospitalized after a crash in Licking County Monday morning involved a local district school bus.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, a school bus was involved in a multiple vehicle crash near Refugee and York roads.

The School District posted on Facebook: “SWL Transfer Bus #17 was in an accident this morning. All families with students on that bus will be contacted individually. For questions, please contact Etna Elementary.”

Dispatchers say one person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and two people were taken to Licking Memorial Hospital.

