PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A southern Ohio woman is facing multiple drug-related charges after authorities in Scioto County found meth in her car.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, officers with New Boston police stopped a Mitsubishi Galant in the 4000 block of Gallia Street on Thursday on criminal indicators. Inside the car was nearly 250 grams of meth, digital scales, close to $1,000 in cash and drug-related items.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, officers off the New Boston Police Department stopped a Mitsubishi Galant on the 4000 block of Gallia Street after multiple criminal indications. Inside the car was nearly 250 grams of meth, digital scales, close to $1000 in cash and other drug-related items. (Courtesy Photo/Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

The value of the meth inside the car is almost $12,000, per the sheriff’s office. Later, agents for the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force search the suspect’s house and found additional meth. Kimberly Wesley, 42, was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking of drugs.